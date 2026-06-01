You Could Win Tickets to See Micky Dolenz at the Hard Rock Live Orlando

Mickey Dolenz

Micky Dolenz celebrates 60 years of The Monkees for one night only at Hard Rock Live Orlando on Friday, June 26th. Experience the music that defined a generation and enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show, courtesy of WDBO!

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/1/26 - 6/21/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Micky Dolenz Hard Rock Live Orlando on 6/26/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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