Win $1,000 With WDBO’s Payroll Payout 5 Times a Day Every Weekday

WDBO wants to give you a $1,000 Payroll Payout! Starting on Monday, April 15th, you have five opportunities every weekday to score $1,000!

Listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword. You have 15 minutes after the hour to enter the keyword in the form below. Then, you’re entered for WDBO’s Payroll Payout and could score $1,000! One nationwide winner will be paid $1,000. That’s *seven-weeks of winning from April 15th, 2024 through May 31st, 2024.

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Download the free WDBO app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter WDBO’s Payroll Payout!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/24–5/31/24. Open to legal US res (*excl. 5/27/24). in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

