Listen to “Loan Arranger Radio” with Bruce Woodburn and a special guest each week to get the latest real estate and mortgage news without the fluff. As one of Central Florida’s top mortgage originators, Bruce Woodburn has been in the business for over 32 years and has helped over 9,000 families achieve their dreams of homeownership. His show will keep you up to date with Mortgage trends while also giving you the best advice on home financing or refinancing.
Bruce Woodburn ‘The Loan Arranger’ has been broadcasting financial and mortgage advice to listeners across Orlando for 20 years. As one of Central Florida’s top mortgage originators, Bruce Woodburn has been in the business for over 32 years and has helped over 9,000 families achieve their dreams of homeownership. Bruce Woodburn ‘The Loan Arranger’ has been broadcasting financial and mortgage advice to listeners across Florida for 20 years. As well as sponsoring community events, he also holds seminars teaching proven techniques on amassing wealth through real-estate. The Loan Arranger can also be heard on “Loan Arranger Radio” on WDBO every Sunday at 11am.

