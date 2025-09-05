Garden Rebel Show
Tune in every Saturday 6AM and listen as "The Garden Rebel", Vince Sims, your host answering questions about plants, trees, shrubs, landscaping, flowers, pesky varmits, and anything else of this "nature". This is your chance to have all of your questions answered while getting tips and advice from "The Garden Rebel" himself!
If you'd like the Garden Rebel to do the work on your residential property, give Sims Landscaping a call at 352-383-3303.  
For Do-it-yourself tips and recipes from the Garden Rebel, you can order booklets, videos or cassettes by calling 1-888-MR-REBEL.


 Sat Hour 1

