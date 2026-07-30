The Coke Zero Sugar 400 Returns as the Regular Season Finale - 8/28-8/29

Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2026, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! The unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers battling to the finish means anything can happen as the field is set for The Chase.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races

Thursday, August 27 – Camperfest in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone

in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Friday, August 28 – Winn-Dixie 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA



Adult tickets start at $40



Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission

Saturday, August 29 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series) Adult tickets start at $42



Kids 12 and under start at $10



With everything on the line, expect plenty of drama, chaos, and everything in between.



This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at The World Center of Racing.



Pack up your cooler, swimming pool and RV, and be sure to bring the whole crew as the family-friendly prices truly make this an experience everyone will enjoy.

Guarantee your 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend experience today! Visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. You can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and X @DAYTONA for the latest Speedway news!

Plus, enhance your race weekend by adding Hard Rock Bet Fanzone/Pre-Race Access. Get access to the pre-race concert featuring LOCASH, peer into the garage of your favorite driver’s car, sign the start/finish line, and so much more!

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