Celebrate 250 Years of America’s Independence on July 3rd at Red, Hot & Boom

Red, Hot & Boom

Central Florida’s premier Independence Day celebration — celebrating America’s 250th birthday with the event’s 29th year of music, fireworks, and family fun - Red, Hot & Boom!

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Fireworks: Begin at 9:30 PM (weather permitting) — a massive, choreographed display over Cranes Roost Lake. One of the largest and most anticipated Independence Day celebrations in Central Florida.

Location: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Admission: FREE for all attendees. Food & beverages available for purchase.

2026 Music Lineup

Chris Lane

National country singer‑songwriter with over 2.2 billion streams, multiple #1 hits, and a new album Shade Tree. Known for “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Fix.”

Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin

Wish Radio

A high‑energy, nostalgic party band blending throwback favorites with today’s hits — perfect for all‑ages crowd engagement.

Blue Stone Circle

One of Orlando’s premier live bands with 15+ years of performances across pop, Top 40, R&B, disco, country, and classics. Regular performers at Disney and Universal.

Event Features & Attractions

Electrifying 25‑minute fireworks show choreographed to music — one of Central Florida’s largest.

Delicious food vendors and festival‑style concessions.

Family‑friendly entertainment zones with activities for all ages.

Interactive games, contests, and summer attractions throughout the park.

The Oasis Beer Garden — VIP Experience

Presented by T‑Fiber

Includes reception bites, beer, spirits, cocktails, and a covered lounge space.

Access to a private viewing area with premium fireworks visibility.

One complimentary drink included with VIP entry.

Ticket Pricing:

$45 | May 25 - July 3

Guests must be 21 to enter. A valid ID is required at check-in. Each guest will receive a wristband. Additional drinks are available for purchase.

Buy Your Tickets Now

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