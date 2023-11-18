VR shines at IAAPA 2023 expo

Attractions and theme park leaders gathered this week at the Orange County Convention Center for the 2023 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions expo.

One notable star was VR or virtual reality. David Walens is the CEO of Exploring Digital. He created what he calls a “blended reality” which is an untethered, free-walking VR experience.

“We do that both in a horizontal plane and in a vertical plane. So we could take you up hundreds of feet, where we’re working together in a maze and we have to work together to get to the top or compete. Or we could do it in an on a ground floor horizontal plane, we’re actually able to do things like escape rooms”

Exploring Digital showcased their technology at the convention through two rooms where guests play a VR game using a free-walking system. The company also revealed its new game based on the book “Zombie Road”.

But this technology isn’t limited to entertainment. Walens says the company is currently developing VR programs to help with police training as well as bringing VR into the education industry.

