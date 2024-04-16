VIDEO: Circus elephant runs loose on Montana streets after escaping handlers

Entertainment

By Joe Kelley

In Montana, a 58-year-old circus elephant created quite a commotion on a Tuesday afternoon. It managed to escape from its handlers and briefly wandered the streets of Butte, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the city of 35,000.

While details about the elephant’s escape remain scarce, NBC Montana shared a video capturing the enormous mammal as it crossed a highway. A handler, desperately chasing behind with a bullhook, tried to regain control.

In a viral clip, a woman can be heard exclaiming through laughter, “A f----- elephant is going down the road, my God!” 🐘🚗🤣

