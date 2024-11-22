Entertainment

Nicholas Evans | Honoree for November 22nd, 2024

Nicholas Evans

Nick Evans was nominated by his sister Erin who says, “I feel like my brother deserves to be honored because he is a line man.  My brother works long hours, travels far, and sacrifices family time to help others get back to their normal day routines.  My brother is more than a line man, he pulls doubles when others can’t.  I feel they only get appreciated when there is a storm coming or power is out.  They handle and do more than restore electricity after storms.  He risks his live every day.  I just want to nominate him because he is a hero to me.”

Nicholas, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive four tickets to Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration.

