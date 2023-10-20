Naresh Ruparelia | Honoree for October 20th, 2023

Naresh was nominated by his wife, Sierra, who shares how “He constantly looks to improve himself for his job. This includes cross training and building relationships with his fellow officers. He is fair and makes sure he listens to all stories before making decisions. He works hard, responds to calls, and makes the community a better place”.

Naresh, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

