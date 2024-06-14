Lorraine Allison | Honoree for June 14th, 2024

Lorraine was nominated by her husband, Shannon, who said “My wife Lorraine is an Assistant Nurse Manager for the Medical/Telemetry Unit at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. She has been a nurse for over 18 years. She went through Nursing School when she had 4 kids. She has had countless patients say that she has been the best caregiver that they have ever had. She truly is amazing!”

Lorraine, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

