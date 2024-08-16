Kevin Pedri | Honoree for August 16th, 2024

Kevin Pedri was nominated by his friend, John Helton, who said “Lt. Kevin Pedri of the South Daytona Police department is one of the most ethical, professional, friendly people I have ever met. He is a true asset to the community. He also travels the country conducting essential training for other officers. His professionalism and attention to duty and just the overall care this man puts into his job is commendable in itself. All first responders should be honored. Thank you for your service Lt!”

Kevin, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive $200 for Planet Hollywood.

