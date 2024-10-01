Freebies and deals around Central Florida for "National Taco Day"

Not only is today “Taco Tuesday,” but it’s also “National Taco Day!” That gives you TWO great reasons to enjoy tacos today, plus there are some great deals around Central Florida you can take advantage of.

According to Orlando on the Cheap, here are a handful of restaurants around Central Florida offering deals today on tacos:

Tijuana Flats

Not only can you take advantage of their “Dos Tacos” deal today on “Taco Tuesday” for $6.99, but they’re also celebrating all week! If you use the code 2OFFTACOS in store or online, you can get $2 off their dos tacos basket through Sunday, October 6th.





Taco Bell

They’re having a different $1 taco special every hour from 10am-7pm! For example, at 4pm, you can get a soft taco supreme for $1. 6pm is the crunchy taco supreme for $1! Just get there before 7:59 to take advantage of the $1 taco deal.





Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Today, they’re offering $1.50 on select tacos in store and to go, with a max of 15 per order. That’s a great deal!





El Pollo Loco

From 10/1-10/4, rewards members can order any three fire-grilled chicken tacos for just $5 and its valid in-store, online and in the app.





Del Taco

If you’re a Del Taco rewards member, you can get “The Del Taco” for free with any app or online purchase today only.





Chipotle

You can take advantage of BOGO on all burrito bowls, tacos, and salads and is available on the APP and online.





Keep in mind, these deals are good at participating locations, which should be all or most of them. Can’t hurt to call your favorite taco place ahead of time to make sure they’re participating.