Hurricane Milton: How to stay informed if your power goes out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is committed to keeping you informed as Hurricane Milton passes over Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
We want to let you know how you can download the free WFTV news and weather apps -- before your power goes out or you lose your internet connection.
In addition to our mobile apps, you can also keep up with storm coverage on WFTV social media platforms.
We put together the following ways you can access coverage of the storm:
Mobile apps:
WFTV news app:
- Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link.
- Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets
- Watch our live continuous coverage
- Activate alerts informing you about what is happening in your neighborhood because of Debby
Read: Tropical Storm Debby: Expected to become a hurricane by this evening
TV streaming apps:
- Download our WFTV Now app for your Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV.
Digital:
- Save our live daily blog about Debby.
- Find the latest information on Ian by going to the “Eye on the Tropics” section.
- Watch updates from our certified meteorologists on our 24-hour weather live stream.
- Watch our newscasts live by clicking here.
Social media:
Facebook: Click here to like us on Facebook
- The latest information posted on our Facebook page
- Media conferences about the storm from Central Florida counties
- Connect with your neighbors to share information about storm prep and cleanup
- Stay informed about any programming changes made to WFTV on television or online
Twitter: Click here to follow us on X
- Direct links to stories about preparation, safety, evacuations and other important information
- Live updates about weather and road conditions from our certified meteorologists and journalists
- Live updates from our newsroom as we confirm information about what’s happening in Central Florida
Instagram: Click here to follow us on Instagram
- Images of the latest on Debby’s track
- See what is happening around Central Florida during storm preparation
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton rapidly intensifies to powerful Cat. 4 storm en route to Florida
Hurricane Milton: Have storm-related questions? Call the Hurricane Help Line
Hurricane Milton: These shelters are open in Central Florida
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group