Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not yet been announced.

The move gives quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense a proven, experienced wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. The agreement for next season is reportedly worth up to $12 million.

Diggs joins Washington for a 12th year in the NFL after playing last season with New England. He had 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games, counting the playoffs.

Diggs previously played for Minnesota, Buffalo and Houston during a career that included him being an All-Pro selection in 2020, when he led all players with 127 catches and 1,535 yards.

New England released him in March, and the 32-year-old went unsigned in free agency while facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Diggs was found not guilty in May, and the league said in June he would not face any discipline after a review determined there was not enough evidence to punish him under its personal conduct policy.

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