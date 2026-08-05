Falcons' Jalon Walker to miss the 2026 season with a torn ACL

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the 2026 season with a torn ACL, the organization announced Wednesday.

Walker was carted off the field at training camp on Tuesday after going down following a pass rush play. The injury was quickly feared to be an ACL tear, as the second-year pass rusher was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

The Falcons selected Walker with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 draft after an outstanding career at neighboring University of Georgia. He immediately bolstered the Falcons pass rush, recording 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a strong rookie campaign.

Walker's efforts helped bring the Falcons from the bottom of the sack leaderboard in 2024 to the second-most sacks (57) in the NFL this past season, behind only the Denver Broncos (68).

The future of the Falcons pass rush this season is murky, as Walker's counterpart, James Pearce Jr., could be awaiting a suspension following an offseason arrest.

Walker expressed his excitement about the upcoming season after the Falcons' first day of training camp. He said he stayed local during the offseason, splitting his training between the Falcons practice facility and the University of Georgia.

“I've been itching at the bit just to get back in the building and get on the grass,” Walker said. “Enjoyed the time off, but it's time to start to roll and get the ball moving.”

The Falcons will now turn to a group of edge rushers consisting of Samson Ebukam, Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice and Keshawn Banks. DeAngelo Malone was placed on the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday.

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