Rocket launch set for Thursday morning on Florida’s Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX set to launch SiriusXM-9 satellite from KSC on Thursday. FILE IMAGE: Falcon 9 rocket (WFTV Staff/WFTV)
BREVARD, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast on Thursday.

The rocket will carry and deploy the SiriusXM-9 satellite into orbit.

The satellite will be used to provide radio services for SiriusXM.

Liftoff is set for 11:10 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

Following the launch, SpaceX will land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

