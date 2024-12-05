Rocket launch set for Thursday morning on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast on Thursday.

The rocket will carry and deploy the SiriusXM-9 satellite into orbit.

The satellite will be used to provide radio services for SiriusXM.

SEE: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Liftoff is set for 11:10 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

Following the launch, SpaceX will land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When it happens, you can watch the rocket launch live on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

Targeting Thursday, December 5 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @SiriusXM SXM-9 mission from Launch Complex 39A in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 4, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group