VIDEO: Rocket explodes shortly after take off in Japan

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Japan Failed Rocket Space One's Kairos rocket is launched before it explodes after liftoff from a launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The rocket touted as Japan's first from the private sector to go into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff Wednesday, livestreamed video showed.

Kushimoto, Japan — A small Japanese rocket explodes shortly after taking off, leaving sparks, flames and debris around the launch pad.

The rocket, Kairos, made by Japan’s Space One program, was trying to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit.

No word yet on the cause of the explosion.


