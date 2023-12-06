News

VIDEO: AZ sheriff claims illegal border crossers given free plane tickets, cell phones and $5000

By Joe Kelley

Congress Border Security FILE - A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the border with Mexico to seek asylum, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. As Congress returns this week, Senate Republicans have made it clear they won’t support additional war aid for Ukraine unless they can pair it with border security measures. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) (Gregory Bull)

By Joe Kelley

On Tuesday, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared a video where he claimed that individuals crossing the border illegally in Arizona are promptly awarded a $5,000 gift card upon entering the United States, along with a complimentary plane ticket.

According to the recent report from the House Committee on Homeland Security, the financial impact of illegal aliens, particularly those labeled as asylum seekers entering the US unlawfully, is estimated to be a staggering $451 billion annually on the government.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!