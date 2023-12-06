VIDEO: AZ sheriff claims illegal border crossers given free plane tickets, cell phones and $5000

On Tuesday, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared a video where he claimed that individuals crossing the border illegally in Arizona are promptly awarded a $5,000 gift card upon entering the United States, along with a complimentary plane ticket.

According to the recent report from the House Committee on Homeland Security, the financial impact of illegal aliens, particularly those labeled as asylum seekers entering the US unlawfully, is estimated to be a staggering $451 billion annually on the government.





©2023 Cox Media Group