News

VIDEO: American woman STUNNED to learn Alaska is not an island, blames public school education

By Joe Kelley

Small aircraft in Alaska A small plane can be seen in Hallo Bay in the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska. (dsheedy33/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Joe Kelley

An American woman has gone viral after admitting she thought Alaska was an island. In her TikTok video, Sabriena Abrre confessed that, due to the maps she saw in school growing up, she assumed Alaska was an island smaller than Texas.

Alaska is the largest state and borders Canada. However, when a graphic shows just the United States, Alaska is often shown in a separate box next to a map of the contiguous states. Alaska is also usually drawn to a different scale due to its size. However, all of this is usually noted in very small print.

This resulted in Abrre concluding that Alaska was a small island instead of a massive expanse to the west of Canada.

One viewer who claims to be a teacher says they “heard this from adults many times” and that they always make sure to explain Alaska is not an island.

@sabriena_abrre I HAVE NO WORDS - just built in embarrassment and shame😭😭😭 #americaneducationsystemfails #americaneducationsystem #americanlivingincanada #alaskaisnotanisland #greenscreen #useducationsystemhasfailedme ♬ original sound - Sabriena Abrre

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!