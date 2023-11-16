VIDEO: American woman STUNNED to learn Alaska is not an island, blames public school education

An American woman has gone viral after admitting she thought Alaska was an island. In her TikTok video, Sabriena Abrre confessed that, due to the maps she saw in school growing up, she assumed Alaska was an island smaller than Texas.

Alaska is the largest state and borders Canada. However, when a graphic shows just the United States, Alaska is often shown in a separate box next to a map of the contiguous states. Alaska is also usually drawn to a different scale due to its size. However, all of this is usually noted in very small print.

This resulted in Abrre concluding that Alaska was a small island instead of a massive expanse to the west of Canada.

One viewer who claims to be a teacher says they “heard this from adults many times” and that they always make sure to explain Alaska is not an island.

