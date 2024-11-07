Trending

‘We had to let him go’: Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever Ben dies after cancer diagnosis

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben

Ben FILE PHOTO: ESPN sportscaster Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben look on before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The four-legged football fan Ben, the golden retriever of Kirk Herbstreit, died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Read more trending news

The ESPN football analyst shared the news on X on Thursday, writing, “We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go.”

Ben captured the hearts of football fans after accompanying Herbstreit on the College Game Day broadcast. He would also be on the field with the broadcaster before games or in the booth during them, USA Today reported.

TMZ reported that Ben was a favorite of not only the fans, but the players, coaches and the other broadcasters.

The 10-year-old canine ended up getting his own credentials for games and the “chief happiness officer” for the 2024 Rose Bowl Game.

Ben was on the field with Herbstreit at the Oct. 26 game between Texas A&M and LSU at Kyle Field.

The dog hadn’t been traveling as much as he had in the past due to the cancer and had lost the use of his hind legs. He was hospitalized on Monday night and was supposed to get a Vitamin C treatment to “flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance,” Herbstreit said on X on Monday.


Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!