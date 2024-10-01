Recall alert: 194K Jeep hybrid SUVs recalled; owners told to park outside

The parent company of Jeep announced the recall of 194,000 plug-in hybrid electric SUVs because of a fire risk. Stellantis told owners of the vehicles to park them outside, away from other vehicles, until they can be repaired.

CNN reported that the recall affects some 2020 through 2024 Jeep Wranglers and 2022 through 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids.

The company said the fires happened when the Jeeps were parked and off and were caused by an issue with a battery component.

The risk is lessened when the battery is running low. Owners are being told not to charge them and park away from structures and other vehicles, CNN reported.

Stellantis expects to have a fix soon and drivers will be alerted when they can schedule the repair, The Associated Press reported.

The recall affects 154,000 Jeeps in the U.S. another 14,000 in Canada, 700 in Mexico and almost 26,000 in other parts of the world.

There were 13 fires related to the issue. Two people were hurt, the AP reported.

