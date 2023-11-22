Trending

Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.

The FBI gave no other details.

WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.

Check back for more on this developing story.

