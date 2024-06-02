Police say 2 killed, at least 7 injured in shooting at bar in Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County Police Department said that they received a report just before 3 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in Penn Hills.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the shooting inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar, they found a man and a woman who were pronounced dead, WPXI reported.

Police said that seven others were injured. Multiple people were taken to the hospital and others found other means of transportation to the hospital. One of the seven are in critical condition. The rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that there was some kind of altercation that took place inside the bar before the shooting. According to WPXI, multiple people opened fire.

No information has been released if there are any suspects in custody, The Associated Press reported.

