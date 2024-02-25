Officers reunite teen with her 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy that was stolen

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was reunited with her puppy on Saturday after it was stolen earlier this month in Winter Haven, Florida.

On Feb, 13, a day before her pet turned 8 weeks old, the teenager was walking and carrying her puppy with her around 2:30 p.m. According to WFLA, that was when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, followed her and the occupants asked to see the puppy.

A woman then allegedly grabbed the puppy and passed the animal to a male passenger and took off, according to the news outlet.

“This lady pulled up next to me. She asks if she can see my dog and won’t stop following me through the parking lot,” the teen told WFLA. “So I lift up my dog for her to see her, not for her to touch her and she snatches my dog.”

The puppy, named Willow, was given to the teenager as a gift for her work with a Youth Fair project, police said.

Not much information has been released about the puppy’s rescue but police said they followed leads that eventually helped them get the puppy.

The young girl was reunited with her puppy on Saturday.

“Willow is home!” Police say the puppy was not harmed and is in good condition.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we had this reunion today,” said Police Chief David Brannan. “The most important thing right now is this young girl has her puppy back safe and sound.”

No information has been released if anyone has been arrested.

