Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot climbs to $650 million

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
No one won the grand prize in the estimated $563 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

Friday’s winning numbers were 15-33-37-55-61 and the Mega Ball number was 24, Mega Millions officials said. The multiplier was 4X.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $563 million.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $307.6 million lump sum payment.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

