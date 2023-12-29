Maine’s top election officials removes Trump from 2024 ballot

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state decided to remove former President Donald Trump from Maine’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, according to The Associated Press.

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state becomes the first election officially to take part in a decision that could have possible Electoral College issues, the AP reported.

Maine is now the second state to disqualify Trump from the ballot, according to CNN.

In a written decision obtained by the New York Times, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said that Trump was disqualified from the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bellows found that he violated Section 3 which bans those from office who “engaged in insurrection,” according to the AP.

Bellows’ decision came a day after Trump’s lawyers reportedly asked her to “disqualify herself” over tweets that they claimed showed bias, according to the AP.

“I am mindful that no secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.,” Bellows said, according to the Times.

Similar arguments were made in Colorado where the state’s highest court ruled 4 to 3 that Trump should be excluded from the ballot last week, the newspaper reported.

The decision could be appealed in Maine’s state court, CNN reported.

The United States Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision if Trump can continue to for president some times in early 2024, the AP reported.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in connection with Jan. 6, 2021, according to CNN.





