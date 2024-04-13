Iran launches drones toward Israel; White House confirms action

Officials with Israel’s military said on Saturday that Iran has launched several drones toward Israel.

Israeli Army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday night that it would take several hours for the drones to arrive, according to The Associated Press. He added that Israel was prepared for any strikes.

White House: US will support Israel

Update 4:41 p.m. EDT April 13: The White House said that the United States will support Israel.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

“President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Original report: President Joe Biden cut short a beach weekend Saturday to return to the White House and meet with his staff, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian forces seized a container ship with links to Israel in the Persian Gulf, It was believed to be a retaliation for Israel’s airstrike attack in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1 that killed several Iranian military officers, according to The New York Times.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge, according to the AP. Israel has not commented about that attack.

Hagari told reporters in a televised briefing that Iran “fired drones from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” the Times reported.

He added that Israeli forces were monitoring the threat.

The United States, Israel and Iran had all placed their militaries on high alert after the strike on April 1, according to the Times.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel’s military had restricted large gatherings and educational activities, the Post reported.

“We are determined to defend our citizens against this terrorism, and we will know how to respond to it,” Gallant said in a statement.

Gallant said he spoke Saturday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “to discuss urgent regional threats,” the newspaper reported, citing a Pentagon readout of the call.

