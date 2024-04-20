House passes bill that could lead to possible ban of TikTok

On Saturday, the House passed a bill that could possibly lead to the popular social media app, TikTok.

The 21st Century Peace through Strength Act was passed by the House Saturday with a bipartisan vote of 360 to 58, according to CNN.

The bill includes national security priorities which include Iran sanctions, seizure of Russian sovereign assets that have been frozen and a possible ban of TikTok nationwide, according to CNN.

The measure for TikTok is that if the China-based owner ByteDance Ltd. does not sell its stake in a year, then it will be banned nationwide in app stores, The Associated Press reported.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties have been worried that Chinese authorities could possibly force ByteDance to provide them with user data from Americans and well as suppress/boost content that they find more favorable, the AP reported. TikTok has said that it has not shared American user data with authorities in China.

The measure is expected to go to the Senate, according to the AP.

The House is also expected to vote on three separate foreign aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, CNN reported.

