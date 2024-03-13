House passes bill that could ban TikTok in US

The House on Tuesday passed legislation that could force the Chinese parent company of popular social media platform TikTok to sell the app or be banned in the U.S.

Lawmakers voted 352-65 in favor of the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass through the House and move on to the Senate.

If the bill becomes law, it would require any company deemed by the president of the United States to be a “foreign adversary” to divest within 180 days, or be banned from app stores and web hosting services, The Washington Post reported.

U.S. House PASSES bill forcing on requiring TikTok to divest from China or face U.S. ban, 352-65. pic.twitter.com/K8NrCw50ti — CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2024

During debate ahead of the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., emphasized that the bill “is not a ban on TikTok.”

“I’m a grandmother of teenagers. I understand the entertainment value, the educational value, communication value, the business value for some business on this,” she said. “This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It’s an attempt to make TikTok better.”

.@SpeakerPelosi: "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-Tac-Toe. A winner. A winner." pic.twitter.com/DYlET4avQk — CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2024

