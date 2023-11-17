Trending

House Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rep. George Santos

FILE PHOTO: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol before a vote on November 1, 2023. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee on Friday filed a motion to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, one day after the committee released a report accusing the New York Republican of breaking the law.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss, filed the motion, saying in a statement, “The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion.”

The resolution can be considered after the House returns from its Thanksgiving holiday break on Nov. 28, according to The Washington Post.

Santos announced Thursday that he will not seek a second term in Congress after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report accusing him of criminal conduct, including stealing from his campaign and lying to donors and federal election officials.

The committee said it referred “substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the Department of Justice for such further action as it deems appropriate.”

In a statement on social media, Santos called the committee’s report “biased,” characterizing it as “a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk.”

