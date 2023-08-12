Hawaii wildfires: How to help pets affected by the wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii — As the death toll continues to climb and rescue crews are continuing to search for survivors as well as work on containing the wildfires in Hawaii, organizations and locals are working to help animals and pets who have been affected.

Maui Humane Society is one of the organizations working to help reunite lost pets with their families and help the pets that need medical treatment. One of its shelters in Puunene, which is about an hour from Lahaina, is expecting an influx in animals.

“Maui Humane Society is expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation. Maui Humane Society is asking for help as the island grapples with the unprecedented and catastrophic impact of the ongoing Maui fires. The fires have left thousands of both humans and animals displaced, causing immense distress and creating an urgent need for solidarity within the community,” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

More than 100 animals so far have been taken in by volunteers, according to The Washington Post. The animals include cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs

A Facebook page called “Maui Fires Pets Help Group” has been created to help reconnect lost and found pets as well as assistance with shared resources, according to KHON.

Another Facebook group called “Lost & Found Animals of Maui Fires” has people posting about found and lost animals, according to the Post. Some of the posts include photos as well.

“The community has just stepped up like crazy,” said Maui Humane Society’s Marketing Director Katie Shannon, according to the newspaper. “It brought the majority of our staff to tears.”

Locals also donated dog and cat foods, crates, leashes, and other supplies, according to the Post. Maui Humane Society took those supplies and brought them over to evacuation shelters around Maui. Around 60 people also showed up at the shelter to help staff out.

The Hope Fund is also looking for donations, according to a news release from the Maui Humane Society. The Hope Fund is a fund through the Humane Society that works to help animals with life-threatening injuries, conditions, and homelessness. It’s 100% donor funded.

“The Hope Fund, powered entirely by the generosity of our community, plays a vital role in the lifesaving work carried out by our dedicated veterinary staff. It provides a lifeline for animals facing medical challenges, granting them a chance at a brighter tomorrow,” stated Dr. Lisa Labrecque, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Humane Society, in the news release. “Through the Hope Fund, our team can perform essential surgeries and critical procedures, turning tales of hardship into inspiring tales of survival and triumph.”

List of important links from Maui Humane Society: