Grandfather accidentally shoots grandson, 12, while officiating a wedding

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A man is facing a child abuse charge after he accidentally fired a blank shot at a child at a wedding near Denton, Nebraska that he was supposed to be officiating.

LINCOLN, Nebraska — A man is facing a child abuse charge after authorities said he accidentally fired a blank shot at a child at a wedding near Denton, Nebraska, that he was supposed to be officiating.

Michael Gardner, 62, was going to be officiating a wedding Saturday night near Denton, according to KETV.

Investigators said that Gardner planned to fire a blank shot from a revolver into the air, but the revolver slipped, according to the news station. The gun fired and hit his grandson, 12, in the shoulder.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said, KOSA reported.

The blank shot was made with glue and black powder. The glue is believed to have injured the boy, investigators said, according to KOSA.

Gardner is a commissioner in Ector County, Texas, KOSA reported. In a statement obtained by the news station, Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said officials were aware of the incident.

“We are glad to hear that all parties involved are safe,” Fawcett said. “At this time, we do not have any information beyond what is publicly available, and our office will continue to monitor for updates. We ask that you join me in praying for Commissioner Gardner and his family.”

The judge said Gardner will be making a statement Monday.

Deputies seized the gun, ammunition and the spent shelling casing from Gardner, KETV reported. He is facing a child abuse charge for firing a firearm negligently and causing injury, Houchin said, according to KOSA.

