City in Maryland approves program to sell vacant houses for $1

BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore, Maryland approved a program that would allow vacant homes owned by the city to cost a dollar.

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates voted on the program Wednesday morning, according to USA Today.

Through the program, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is requiring those who apply to share proof or ability to spend at least $90,000 to renovate one of the vacant homes, WMAR reported. The hope is that by it initially cost so low, people would be able to put some work into the house to improve it and help improve Baltimore.

Nonprofits can purchase a house for $1,000 and developers can for $3,000, according to the news outlet. Individuals who buy for $1 have another stipulation, they must live in the house for at least five years.

There are over 13,000 houses in Baltimore that are vacant, according to WBAL. Around 1,000 of those vacant houses are owned by hte city.

DHCD will start reviewing applications on April 1, WMAR reported.

More information including a new pricing structure for city-owned houses will be available on the “Buy Into BMore” website, WBAL reported.

