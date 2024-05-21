Trending

Auburn running back Brian Battie in critical condition after shooting

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Running back Brian Battie carrying a football during a bowl game.

Brian Battie shot FILE PHOTO: Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SARASOTA, Fla. — Auburn’s running back Brian Battie is on a ventilator and is in critical condition after a weekend shooting in Sarasota, Florida, that killed his brother.

>> Read more trending news

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tallywood Centre Plaza.

Battie was among four victims who were transported to area hospitals. His brother, Tommie L. Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene, ESPN reported.

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze posted to X/Twitter asking for prayers for his player.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune and WFLA reported that Brian Battie was shot in the head with sources saying on Saturday that he was able to open his eyes and move his hands after undergoing surgery.

Brian Battie’s godmothers have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family, writing, “On May 18, 2024, the Battie family received the most devastating news that Tommie and Brian were victims of a senseless shooting. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Tommie Battie IV (Pooh). Brian Battie remains in critical condition at a local hospital. We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life. Losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed.”


Battie started his college career at the University of South Florida before transferring to Auburn where he had 227 yards as a running back in the 2023 season, ESPN reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!