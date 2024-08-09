News

Plane carrying 62 crashes in São Paulo, Brazil

By Laurel Lee

Brazil Plane Crash Police guard the gated community where a plane crashed in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) (Andre Penner/AP)

A passenger plane with 62 people on board crashed in Brazil’s São Paulo state Friday.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made the announcement on X.

The plane had been traveling from the southern city of Cascavel to the main international airport in São Paulo when it crashed in the nearby city of Vinhedo.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” VoePass, the airline operating the flight, said in a statement.

But Ana Cândida Briski, communications director of the nearby city of Valinhos, told CNN, “There are no survivors.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the twin-engine turboprop plane to fall.

