Plane carrying 62 crashes in São Paulo, Brazil

A passenger plane with 62 people on board crashed in Brazil’s São Paulo state Friday.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made the announcement on X.

Uma notícia muito triste. Toda minha solidariedade aos familiares e amigos das vítimas. pic.twitter.com/eb47itDbe8 — Lula (@LulaOficial) August 9, 2024

The plane had been traveling from the southern city of Cascavel to the main international airport in São Paulo when it crashed in the nearby city of Vinhedo.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” VoePass, the airline operating the flight, said in a statement.

BREAKING: All passengers are believed to be dead after a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Friday, according to authorities. Footage of the incident captured the plane falling in a spiral out of the sky followed by a large fireball.https://t.co/8kgg0jFZfA pic.twitter.com/W7kbKKB0RK — ABC News (@ABC) August 9, 2024

But Ana Cândida Briski, communications director of the nearby city of Valinhos, told CNN, “There are no survivors.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the twin-engine turboprop plane to fall.

