Oviedo Police Department to host back-to-school supply drive

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department is set to host a back-to-school supply drive Monday, July 29.

It will happen from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Walmart on 5511 Deep Lake Road.

The event comes as the new school year approaches, which begins in August for students in the area.

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

