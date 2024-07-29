Oviedo Police Department to host back-to-school supply drive

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department is set to host a back-to-school supply drive Monday, July 29.

It will happen from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Walmart on 5511 Deep Lake Road.

Back-to-School supply drive! We are looking to collect items for our kids whose families cannot afford supplies. Monday, July 29 from 10A to 2P. Grab some supplies inside the Walmart & drop them off in front where our officers will be. Thank you #Oviedo! pic.twitter.com/O3RpmT6owI — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) July 27, 2024

The event comes as the new school year approaches, which begins in August for students in the area.

©2024 Cox Media Group