Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office files 60 charges against Stephan Sterns

Osceola County, FL — The State Attorney’s Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit has filed 60 charges against Stephan Sterns, the man in connection to the disappearance of 13 year old Madeline Soto.

Sterns is facing charges listed below:

8 counts of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12

5 counts of Sexual Battery with a Child 12-18

7 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation

40 counts of Unlawful Possession of Materials Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child Ten or More Images

During the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline Soto, the Kissimmee Police Department discovered several images and videos on Sterns’ phone displaying a sexual performance by a child.

Sterns is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections with no bond.

Orange Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain said, “The State Attorney’s Office has been working closely with KPD and received evidence that gave us cause to file formal charges against Stern. We appreciate the thoroughness and detailed attention of their investigation and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to build a strong case against the defendant.”

The State Attorneys office said Sterns will eventually be arraigned on these charges.

No charges have been filed yet in the wake of 13 year old Madeline Soto’s death.

