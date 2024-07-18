Orange County Supervisor of Elections sends vote-by-mail ballots for August primary election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office has mailed out the first batch of vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming primary election in August.

As of Wednesday, 80,789 ballots have been collected by the United States Postal Service to be mailed to residents over the next few weeks.

📬✉️ Check your mailboxes, Orange County voters! The first batch of vote-by-mail ballots have been sent. Make sure to look out for them and participate in the upcoming primary election. The final deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, August 8th at 5:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/ATJdehs5uG — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) July 17, 2024

The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots for the primary election is Thursday, August 8 at 5:00pm.

