Orange County Supervisor of Elections sends vote-by-mail ballots for August primary election

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office has mailed out the first batch of vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming primary election in August.

As of Wednesday, 80,789 ballots have been collected by the United States Postal Service to be mailed to residents over the next few weeks.

The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots for the primary election is Thursday, August 8 at 5:00pm.

Click here for more information.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

