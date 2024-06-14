Orange County seeks artists for Hispanic Heritage Month art exhibit

Orange County, FL — The Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County is giving artists in the Central Florida area an opportunity to participate in the annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit.

Officials say artists of all levels are welcome to participate and are encouraged to submit their original artwork inspired by the Hispanic heritage and culture.

The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Pioneers of Change, Shaping the future together.”

The deadline to apply for submission is August 2, and the exhibition will be open to the public from September 10 until October 31, 2024.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.

