News

Orange County seeks artists for Hispanic Heritage Month art exhibit

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County

Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County (Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County/Orange County, Florida)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orange County, FL — The Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County is giving artists in the Central Florida area an opportunity to participate in the annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit.

Officials say artists of all levels are welcome to participate and are encouraged to submit their original artwork inspired by the Hispanic heritage and culture.

The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Pioneers of Change, Shaping the future together.”

The deadline to apply for submission is August 2, and the exhibition will be open to the public from September 10 until October 31, 2024.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!