Orange County announces expansion of internet access for unserved areas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced the expansion of broadband internet access for the Bithlo/Christmas area and South Apopka.

In a press conference Friday, Demings said that high-speed internet has been made available to over 1,300 addresses in these areas through a partnership with Charter Communications.

“We are committed to ensuring that Orange County residents are not left behind in bridging the digital divide,” Demings said.

Demings added that qualified residents will also be given wifi enabled digital devices through a partnership with the Aeras Foundation.

