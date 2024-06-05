UConn signs Geno Auriemma to 5-year, $18.7M contract extension

UConn announced on Tuesday that it has signed women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma to a five-year contract extension valued at $18.7 million.

The deal extends Auriemma's contract through April 2029. Auriemma will be 75 years old at the end of the extension. The contract all but ensures that Auriemma will finish his career with UConn.

He'll remain with the program through an unprecedented period of growth for women's basketball amid a dramatically changing landscape across college sports.

"Coach Auriemma has dedicated over half of his life to UConn and our women's basketball program and will undoubtably be known as one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time," athletic director David Benedict said per a statement announcing the deal. "His presence, dedication and loyalty to this university and state is priceless and will be critical as we enter the most transformational period in college athletics in the past 40 years."