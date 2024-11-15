National

Robert Roberson's execution can resume, Texas Supreme Court declares

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News

AUSTIN, Texas — The execution of Robert Roberson -- whose "shaken baby syndrome" murder conviction in the death of his 2-year-old daughter has come under scrutiny -- is allowed to resume, according to a Texas Supreme Court decision Friday.

He was set to become the first person in the U.S. executed for a shaken baby syndrome diagnosis murder conviction on Oct. 17 before the court intervened and a state House committee issued a subpoena for Roberson, halting the execution amid legal battles over his fate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!