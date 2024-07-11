Police build Lego heist case after $200,000 in sets seized

EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Oregon have recovered more than 4,000 stolen Lego sets valued at over $200,000 in a massive bust following a three-month investigation, authorities said.

The seizure happened on July 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m. when authorities from the Springfield Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, served a warrant to 47-year-old Ammon Henrikson, the owner of “Brick Builders,” accusing him of knowingly purchasing new and unopened Lego sets that had been stolen from other local retail stores, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department released on Tuesday.

“In several instances, suspects stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of Lego sets and then immediately went to the Brick Builders store to exchange the stolen items for cash: most often at a fraction of their actual retail value,” authorities said in their statement announcing the bust. “When interviewed, some suspects advised that Brick Builders’ staff knew the sets had recently been stolen. Officers learned that many of the suspects were utilizing the money they received to buy and use illegal drugs.”

Partnering with loss prevention investigators from Target, Fred Meyer, Barnes & Noble and Walmart to confirm that Henrikson was purchasing sets that were stolen from them, the Springfield Police Department ended up recovering 4,153 Lego sets with a total value of more than $200,000, police said.

The three-month investigation by the Springfield Police Department uncovered evidence that Henrikson was “knowingly purchasing new, unopened sets of Legos that had been stolen from local retail stores,” according to authorities.

“We all feel the impact of organized retail theft through the increasing cost of items we buy for our families,” said Police Chief Andrew Shearer. “Recognizing this, SPD’s Crime Reduction Unit, with the support of our retail partners, works diligently to hold accountable those who make the choice to engage in or support retail theft. SPD is proud of the work of our officers, and we are committed to the pursuit of those behind these crimes in our community.”

Henrikson has since been charged with organized retail theft and theft by receiving. Police are asking for anybody with further information related to contact SPD at 541.726.3714 or police@springfield-or.gov and the investigation is currently ongoing.

