Patrick Queen told ESPN's Marcus Spears that he will be signing a three-year, $41 million to leave the Baltimore Ravens and join their AFC North division rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In four seasons with the Ravens, Queen compiled 13.5 sacks and 453 total tackles, along with four touchdowns in 67 games. The 24-year-old linebacker has only missed one game in his NFL career.

This story will be updated.