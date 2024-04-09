NFL Draft primer: Giants have a bunch of needs ... and is quarterback one of them?

2023 record: 6-11, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 62nd round: No. 47 (from Seahawks)3rd round: No. 704th round: No. 1075th round: No. 166 (from 49ers)6th round: No. 183

Top needs

QuarterbackOffensive lineRunning backWide receiver

Daniel Jones showed significant regression in 2023 after signing a new contract with $82 million in guaranteed money. The jury might be in after his fifth NFL season with team owner John Mara opening the door to drafting a quarterback at No. 6 overall. What the Giants do with the pick is one of the most intriguing decisions of the draft.

New York has plenty of other needs, including finding a backfield mate to newly acquired Devin Singletary after the departure of running back Saquon Barkley. That's for later rounds. Addressing a perpetually struggling offensive line that allowed a league-high 85 sacks — 20 more than any other team — is a top priority.

If New York doesn't select a quarterback at No. 6, tackle could be the answer. So could wide receiver, with high-end prospects in the top 10 who could address a position of need. The Giants remain in search of a bona fide No. 1 option. There are a lot of ways they could go here in the first round.

Best first-round fits

Joe Alt, OT, Notre DameOlu Fashanu, OT, Penn StateRome Odunze, WR, WashingtonMalik Nabers, WR, LSUJ.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Best Day 2 fits

Roman Wilson, WR, MichiganTroy Franklin, WR, OregonKeon Coleman, WR, Florida StateJonathon Brooks, RB, TexasBlake Corum, RB, MichiganJaylen Wright, RB, TennesseeKingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

How they did last draft

The Giants earned an A. First-round cornerback Deonte Banks started 15 games as a rookie and projects to hold down his spot after tallying 11 passes defended and two interceptions. Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz entrenched himself as the team's starting center.

Third-round receiver Jaylin Hyatt saw time as a spot starter, catching 23 passes for 373 yards in 17 games. The Giants are hoping for a second-year jump in 2024 from Hyatt. Fifth-round cornerback Tre Hawkins III saw action in all 17 games and projects as a rotation player in 2024. The rest of New York's late-round selections made a limited impact on the field.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Malik Nabers. Whichever of the top three wide receiver prospects ends up in New York is going to find their way onto "fantasy losers" lists after Day 1 of the draft. If any of those guys is uniquely skilled to survive it, my bet is on Nabers. He quickly separates on underneath and intermediate routes, and is a bona fide menace after the catch. Brian Daboll can design concepts that get him the ball quickly and Daniel Jones is capable enough to do that. Nabers would be a bit more insulated than the traditional "X" receivers in the top three like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze. There is a huge target vacancy in the Giants' offense and Nabers would moonwalk into 120-plus looks in Year 1. — Matt Harmon