AP Top 25: Oregon moves up to No. 1, Georgia to No. 2 after Bulldogs' win over Texas

Oregon is the No. 1 team in the country.

The Ducks moved up to the top spot in the AP Top 25 after Texas lost to Georgia Saturday night. Oregon played Friday and easily beat Purdue 35-0 on the road, less than a week after the Ducks beat Ohio State 32-31.

It's the first time Oregon has been ranked at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since the 2012 season. The Ducks' No. 2 ranking was the third time since 2012 that Oregon had been in the second spot.

The Bulldogs moved up three spots to No. 2 after their 30-15 win over the Longhorns. Georgia led 23-0 at halftime before cruising in a controversial second half.

Penn State stayed at No. 3 after having a bye week in Week 8. The Nittany Lions won at USC in Week 7 and face Wisconsin in Week 9. Ohio State also stayed in its spot at No. 4 during an off week as Texas fell four spots to No. 5.

Miami kept its spot at No. 6 after a 52-45 win at Louisville, while Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 7 after beating Alabama. The top 10 is rounded out by LSU, Clemson and Iowa State. The Tigers from the ACC traded spots with the Cyclones after Iowa State needed a late TD to beat UCF at home.

Alabama fell all the way to No. 15 after the loss to Tennessee and is behind BYU, Notre Dame, Indiana and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are the top two-loss team in the top 25 and can say that both losses came to top 25 teams. Vanderbilt makes its debut in the poll this week at No. 25.

As the Big Ten has three of the top four teams in the poll for the second straight week, the SEC has nine ranked teams now that the Commodores are in the top 25. The Big Ten has five ranked teams, the ACC has four and the Big 12 has three.

Post-Week 8 AP Top 25

1. Oregon (7-0)

2. Georgia (6-1)

3. Penn State (6-0)

4. Ohio State (5-1)

5. Texas (6-1)

6. Miami (7-0)

7. Tennessee (6-1)

8. LSU (6-1)

9. Clemson (6-1)

10. Iowa State (7-0)

11. BYU (7-0)

12. Notre Dame (6-1)

13. Indiana (7-0)

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

15. Alabama (5-2)

16. Kansas State (6-1)

17. Boise State (5-1)

18. Ole Miss (5-2)

19. Pitt (6-0)

20. Illinois (6-1)

21. Missouri (6-1)

22. SMU (6-1)

23. Army (7-0)

24. Navy (6-0)

25. Vanderbilt (5-2)