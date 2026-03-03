American travelers in the Middle East speak out amid Iran conflict

(NEW YORK) -- American travelers are sharing their stories of being stranded in the Middle East after the joint U.S.-Israel attack against Iran triggered retaliatory strikes, impacting at least 11 countries in the region.

President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against Iran on Saturday, with strikes targeting military and government sites. Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, regional U.S. bases in Gulf nations and American diplomatic facilities.

Shekinah Lee, who lives in Chicago, told ABC News she and her boyfriend had been traveling in the United Arab Emirates and are now trying to return home.

“I'm anxious, I'm scared, and I'm desperate to get home,” Lee said Tuesday morning.

According to Lee, she hasn’t been able to get any answers from her airline about flights back to the U.S.

“We're not getting any support from our airline. We've been trying to get in contact with them but due to the volume of the situation, they're not able to field calls, so none of our questions are getting answered,” Lee said.

In a statement Tuesday on social media, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the agency is in touch with thousands of Americans abroad and working to secure flights to help.

"Yes, the State Department is actively securing military aircraft and charter flights for American citizens who wish to leave the Middle East," Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, wrote on X in response to a reporter's question. "We've been in direct contact with nearly 3,000 Americans abroad. American citizens should call [the State Department] for assistance with departure options."

The State Department also issued instructions for travelers abroad on its own social media account Monday, urging Americans to contact the State Department.

While Lee and her boyfriend wait for a flight out of Dubai, she said they had to stay overnight in their hotel parking garage until they could find further accommodation.

“The parking garage was packed with families from all over the world, just desperate to know what's going on,” Lee said. “Right now, our priority is getting a flight out of here.”

American citizen Alyssa Ramos is using social media to document her struggles returning to the U.S. Ramos shared on Instagram that she and a group of friends paid $1,200 for a nearly eight-hour journey over the land border from Kuwait City to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Ramos said in an Instagram story that her plane from Riyadh never left the airport.

"I've never been more happy and also more scared to be on a plane," Ramos wrote in part. "There were attacks here in Riyadh earlier today and they usually strike more at night ... please keep sending your positive energy and protective thoughts."

The State Department is urging Americans to exercise caution worldwide “following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran.”

“Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures,” the department advised.

For the United Arab Emirates, the State Department has set a level 3 travel advisory, ordered the “departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of government personnel on March 2,” and is advising Americans to reconsider travel to the country “due to the threat of armed conflict and terrorism.”

The State Department has similar warnings for Americans in at least five other Middle Eastern countries.

In Beirut, Lebanon, drone strikes have been continuing in the capital city, according to Samer Bawab, an American citizen living in the city.

"I haven't been able to sleep very well within the last three days, only a few hours per night,” Bawab told ABC News. “That's because we're getting awoken in the middle of the night sometimes by loud explosions and being caught off guard.”

Former Team USA basketball player Destiny Littleton said in an interview that aired Monday on “Good Morning America” that she is in Israel where she plays professionally.

Littleton said she could "hear the interceptor missiles ... blow up the missiles coming towards us and that was very scary," adding, "We're in survival mode."

American Kristy Ellmer told ABC News that she and her partner Matt Carwell were in Dubai on vacation when the strikes against Iran began. She said they’re uncertain when they will be able to return home to New Hampshire.

"It was definitely very destabilizing ... you could actually feel it and you could hear it," Ellmer said of the explosions.

The State Department recommends Americans check each country’s Travel Information Page for developing details and entry requirements and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP, for safety updates and information on how to get help in an emergency.

