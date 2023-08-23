Missouri woman accused of starting fire with spicy tortilla chip

A Missouri woman has been arrested on a first-degree arson charge after she burned down a Greene County home with a spicy tortilla chip.

Nixa resident Patricia Williams, 42, is accused of entering a house on August 11th and dumping gasoline all over a pile of clothes.

She then lit a Takis tortilla chip on fire and used it to set the pile ablaze, police say.

Three people who were inside the house escaped uninjured, police say.

When questioned by arresting officers, Williams said she used a tortilla chip to start the fire because she knew it would be flammable because of its high grease content, her arrest report reveals.

However, she did not say why she started the fire.

