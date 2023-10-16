As military threats increase globally, majority of US active duty military are obese or overweight

Two-thirds of active American military members are obese or overweight, a report by the American Security Project says.

Defense Department data suggests that the obesity rate in the military has increased from 10% to 21% in the past decade. The report indicates that this could impact military readiness.

“The growing prevalence of obesity in service members reduces the readiness of the all-volunteer military, but it isn’t a moral failing; it’s a health crisis,” the report reads.

“Framing obesity as an issue of insufficient willpower or discipline prevents soldiers from seeking and receiving treatment, makes commanders and healthcare workers less inclined to intervene, and worsens health outcomes across the services.”





