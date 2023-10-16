News

As military threats increase globally, majority of US active duty military are obese or overweight

By Joe Kelley

Obesity rate drops in Ohio

By Joe Kelley

Two-thirds of active American military members are obese or overweight, a report by the American Security Project says.

Defense Department data suggests that the obesity rate in the military has increased from 10% to 21% in the past decade. The report indicates that this could impact military readiness.

“The growing prevalence of obesity in service members reduces the readiness of the all-volunteer military, but it isn’t a moral failing; it’s a health crisis,” the report reads.

“Framing obesity as an issue of insufficient willpower or discipline prevents soldiers from seeking and receiving treatment, makes commanders and healthcare workers less inclined to intervene, and worsens health outcomes across the services.”


©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!